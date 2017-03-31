Talks Today: Working With Children In Court

A special conference is taking place today in Guernsey, providing insight and training to people working with children during court cases. The event starts at 9am this morning at St James and there’ll be lots of different specialists attending. Advocates, Social Workers, Family Proceedings Advisers and Officers of the Court will all be there.

It’s the second event held by the Family Proceedings Advisory Service and experts have been brought in from off-island for it. The three key speakers are; Barbara Hopkin, Dr David Briggs and Dr Bryn Williams.

Barbara Hopkin is a solicitor and will be delivering a speech exploring the skills Advocate’s need when representing children. She has worked on a number of High Court cases in the UK dealing with young people.

Dr Briggs is a clinical Psychologist. He has been to Guernsey and Jersey before and will be offering advice on how to instruct witnesses and deal with difficult to engage clients.

Dr Williams is also a clinical Psychologist, he’ll focus on how emotional neglect can mentally affect a child. He is the founder of Williams Independent Psychological Consultancy.

It’ll be a day long event with a panel discussion at the end.