Tardif Appointed Guernsey Men’s Manager

Chris Tardif has been appointed as the new manager of Guernsey’s men’s football team.

The Guernsey FC goalkeeper takes over from Steve Sharman, who stepped down from the role during the Summer.

Chris says he’s excited to be taking on the role and is keen to help his side defend their Muratti Vase title next year:

“I am very proud and extremely honoured to have been given the opportunity to help Guernsey try and retain the Muratti Vase as the Island Manager. I look forward to the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started with my coaching team.”

Chris has over 19 years of experience within senior football, having begun his career at Portsmouth FC in 1998, and played for several professional clubs before returning to Guernsey in 2010 and extending his career with Guernsey FC from 2011 until the present.

Recently he’s been helping the men’s side as a Goalkeeper coach, as he continues his recovery from a broken leg he sustained in a Green Lions game last year.

GFA Chairman, Chris Schofield, said:

“After a thorough recruitment and interview process, I am delighted that the Board of Directors have been able to appoint somebody of the calibre of Chris Tardif, whose credentials for the role are, in our opinion, unquestionable. We were in the fortunate position of having to consider some excellent applicants and I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those that applied for the position.”