Taverners Preparations Continue

One of the biggest fundraising weekends of the year takes place later this month.

The Lords Taverners are preparing for the annual Herm Cricket Weekend, with a number of celebrity guests coming over for it, including impressionist John Culshaw.

Greville Mitchell from the charity says the weekend will make tens of thousands of pounds for local disabled and disadvantaged children:

“People in Guernsey are very generous, but as you know we have so many charities here. It is essential that you spend all your money here in Guernsey – but that you’re also seen to do that, to benefit those who need it most.”

It all takes place the last weekend in June, with a free concert in Market Square on the Friday night, and there are still some tickets left for the Herm Cricket event on June 25th.

The event comes as Herm’s staff have been busy with a number of events this summer, including Rock on Herm and the upcoming Ale and Cider Festival.

Herm Manager, Jonathan Watson, says it all adds up to a great few weeks and months ahead:

“We’re really enjoying exposing the island to different events, to allow different people to come and see what we have to offer. The Lord’s Taverners weekend is another example of just that.”