Taxi Driver Allegedly Assaulted

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate an alleged assault of a taxi driver.

The vehicle itself was damaged during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in St Sampson’s.

Three males are reported to have been involved, at the junction of Les Grandes Maisons Road and New Road.

A spokesman issued the following statement:

“At about 3:30am on Sunday 22nd January 2017, an incident occurred at the junction of Les Grandes Maisons Road and New Road, St Sampson’s, aka Potters Corner.

During this incident three males were involved in an assault on a taxi driver and caused criminal damage to the taxi. Officers at Guernsey Police are seeking any witnesses to this incident and would like to speak with anyone who may know the three males involved.”

If you have any information on what happened, please contact Guernsey Police on 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.