Team Guernsey Praised By Bailiff

The Bailiff has praised Team Guernsey at a special Vin D’honneur, five days on since their return from Gotland.

Lots of the competitors, staff and supporters who made the trip last week gathered at Beau Sejour last night, to look back on their achievements:

#TeamGuernsey back from Gotland and celebrating at the Bailiff’s Vin d’Honneur A post shared by GIGA (@guernseyiga) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Great to look back on what was a successful week for #TeamGuernsey in #Gotland @guernseyiga. Hear more tomorrow @islandfm pic.twitter.com/KIawO1QBGS — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) July 5, 2017

Sir Richard Collas travelled with the hundreds of competitors to support them at this year’s Island Games. Now they’re home, he says they’ve represented us so well on an international stage:

“Can I say how delighted I am to have this opportunity to meet with you again, to celebrate these outstanding achievements. You have been amazing ambassadors for Guernsey.

Endless people have come up to me to say how proud they are, of what fantastic job you’ve done in Gotland. What we asked of you you’ve done, so thank you very much.”

The GIGA President, Brian Allen, also gave a speech, where he praised the hard work of all involved in making sure all of Team Guernsey were settled and able to compete to their best abilities.

The team’s sponsors, Generali Worldwide, were also at the event – and gave their own tributes to the sporting excellence we saw in Gotland.

Our reporter Jonny Freeman also caught up with some of the competitors, as they reflect back on their achievements just a few days on.

Table Tennis secured a Team Gold, with a particularly starring role played by Josh Stacey. He’s now optimistic to see what comes next in his sporting career:

There was also a lot of success for Guernsey’s athletes. We caught up with Sam Wallbridge, Josh Allaway and Jonathan Guille, who are all excited to get back to training and competitive action:

By far one of the best individual talents in Team Guernsey was swimmer Tom Hollingsworth. He’s already competed at a number of Island Games, but he’s confirmed he’s hoping to keep on going until Guernsey 2021:

