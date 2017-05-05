TedX Returns To St Peter Port

A number of speakers and delegates will gather at St Pierre Park Hotel today for the latest TedX St Peter Port.

15 speakers from around the world will be giving 20 talks, all aimed at making Guernsey ‘one of the happiest and healthiest places in the world’.

The organisers say TEDxStPeterPort will be curated around the four themes of Future Guernsey:

Our economy

Our quality of life

Our community

Our place in the world

The speakers will include:

Social entrepreneur Greg Tehven, who will share how he has helped to build a drone industry in his native Fargo.

Jen Rae from Nesta – the innovation foundation – who advocates the importance of innovation to economic development in the UK and will be reporting on some of the findings from a Nesta report on innovation in smaller countries.

David Cameron’s former adviser, Daniel Korski, will discuss the idea of government working as a platform for economic development for a new business sector – govtech. The term ‘govtech’ refers to information technology innovation focused on local and national government.

Michael Warwick, the founder of Exam Magic, will share his experience of helping kids take on the challenge of exams and tackle the anxiety caused by exam pressure.

Gary Evans set up Demand to use his commercial and engineering expertise to create products with a real purpose. His company manufactures bespoke equipment to help people with disabilities.

The governor of Guernsey’s prison, David Matthews, will share an insight into the population of Les Nicolles and how the prison population has been reduced from 130 to 80 inmates in the last five years.

There’s more information at tedxstpeterport.com