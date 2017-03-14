Text Scam Targeting Sure Mobiles

A prolific text message scam is affecting mobile phone users across the Bailiwick.

Sure has said it’s customers are being targeted and they should be aware of the text scam which sees phone users receiving a message from an international numbers asking them to ‘call me now’.

Both Sure and Guernsey Police have said we should not call the number back.

Guernsey Police has also issued a statement:

Guernsey Police has received numerous calls and messages from islanders who have been contacted by text with the words ‘Call me’ followed by an international telephone number.

People are being advised not to reply by text message or telephone call. This is a scam – where the people sending the message want as many people as possible to call back. The call or text is usually charged at a premium rate and the scammers get a portion of it. Previous victims in other jurisdictions have racked up enormous bills.

Anyone receiving such a text from an unknown number is advised to ignore it, delete it and block the number.