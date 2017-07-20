Third Flytipping Incident Reported

A third suspected flytipping incident in a week has been reported in Guernsey.

A sofa has been dumped in Pedvin Street in St Peter Port, days after an armchair, bike frame and other junk was left lying along the front.

Last week a piano was left outside in the Vale – but that did turn out to be waiting for collection.

The initial appeal for ‘key’ information generated a lot of coverage on social media that time, with many people trying to help States staff get the piano to a good home.

Flytipping remains a hot topic of debate amongst many locals, as the cost of removing flytipped rubbish is ultimately borne by taxpayers.