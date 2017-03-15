Third KGG Award For Generali

Generali Worldwide has achieved the Keep Guernsey Green Award for the third time. The company has been recognised for its dedication to protecting the local and worldwide environment.

To get the award again Generali had a lot to prove and a lot of high standards to reach. Revalidation is highly sought after and commended.

Keith Tapscott, Keep Guernsey Green Award Assessor for Generali Worldwide, says:

“As far as green credentials are concerned, Generali does not rest on its laurels. For many years this organisation has maintained a policy for the environment and climate. Whilst there is an established group policy, locally Generali Worldwide has developed a Guernsey model, and working with Keep Guernsey Green it has successfully set, monitored, and achieved a challenging range of “green” objectives.

Over time it has made major investments in energy efficiency, leading to impressive savings in both energy consumption and cost. In addition, it has reduced waste significantly and has encouraged staff to adopt best practice in matters green, including a Travel Guideline Policy.

Having established a new Action Plan for the next 3 years, it will continue to play a part in helping to make an important and measurable contribution towards the environment from both an island and international perspective. It has been a privilege to work with Generali. ”

The award is made out of recycled bottle caps – Deputy Mark Dorey from the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure presented it to the group yesterday.