Third Party Probable Cause For Blackout

A third party has been cited as the likely cause of a large power cut this week. A high voltage cable fault saw blackouts in St Peter Port at 8.45am on Tuesday.

More than 400 properties were affected by the loss of power, mainly in and around Pitronnerie Road and the Bouet. Power was restored in two hours, with generators supplying temporary electricity while the work was being done. All the supplies were completely restored by 5pm.

Chief Executive of Guernsey Electricity, Alan Bates, released this statement:

‘The priority for Guernsey Electricity on Tuesday was to restore power but because it was a high voltage cable that was damaged, it did take all day and we want to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.’

‘Once we were satisfied that the power supply was stabilised, we then investigated the cause and following our enquiries, we have now established that the damage was likely caused by a third party contractor and was therefore through no fault of Guernsey Electricity.’

‘It is very disappointing that so many people were affected when it could have been so easily avoided. Guernsey Electricity has invested in ensuring that contractors and islanders have free access to maps of the island’s electricity cable network and so there is simply little excuse when accidental damage does occur.’

The ‘ClickB4UDig’ service was launched in 2011 to let people know the location of the various cables across the island. With approximately 1,000 miles of underground cables in Guernsey, it’s highly recommended that contractors check before they dig.

You can check the site yourself here.