Thousands Of Cruise Passengers In Guernsey

Two cruise liners are in St Peter Port today – meaning parking arrangements will change in town.

The Caribbean Princess and the Queen Elizabeth are bringing nearly 6,000 visitors ashore.

That means the Albert Pier and Red Light arm are both closed until 6pm today, to accommodate them and any tour companies taking them around the island.

As well as the normal buses today there is a park and ride from the top of Le Val des Terres from 10am down to the main terminus.

The popular Le Petit Train will also be running all day from the pier.