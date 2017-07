Thousands Donated To Air Search

Aurigny has given more than £3000 to the Channel Islands Air Search.

The money was raised by passenger donations during the final Trislander tours over the Bailiwick in May.

More than 120 people took up the chance to go on a fundraising tour in the iconic planes before Victor Tango retired, bringing an end to the trislanders Aurigny services.

The funds are set to go towards the ongoing costs of the search, which mostly relies on local support.