Thousands Of Dryers Need Repairs

A local firm is warning us to be aware of the fire risks of tumble dryers caught up in a national scandal.

People who own faulty Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda machines are being told to switch them off until they have been fixed.

The warning comes after a review by the UK’s Trading Standards Agency found a fire risk in the dryers.

The watchdog has issued the advice to make sure anyone affected seeks support as soon as possible.

In a post on its Facebook page, local firm Valpys says it is continuing to offer free modifications to any customers in Guernsey who are affected, on behalf of the brands whose machines have been suffering problems.

The company says that up to 1,000 dryers in Guernsey are still in need of repairs, out of a total 3,000 registered as needing an alteration.

The concerns were put in the spotlight when a faulty device was blamed for a huge fire in a tower block in London last summer.

Anyone who wants more advice is encouraged to call a dedicated helpline on 0800 151 0905.

The full list of affected machines can be found here.