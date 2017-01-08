Thousands Raised For Boy (1) With Rare Tumour

Thousands of pounds has been raised already for the son of a Guernsey woman in America.

Lucy Dennis and her husband Dallas need the cash so their son River can be treated for a rare brain tumour.

The couple, who live in the US, were told just before Christmas that their son – who is just one year old – needs treatment for a tumour caused by a genetic mutation.

A friend set up a fundraising page to help pay River’s medical bills.

Lucy and Dallas – who are expecting their second child in June – have thanked everyone who has donated so far.

They say they are now considering what to do next.

