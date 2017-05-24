The Threat Of Cyber Crime

Cyber criminals are posing more of a risk to individuals and companies in Guernsey.

As part of our Day In The Life series, the island’s police officers say the online world features heavily in their enquiries.

That means some are using modern technology to carry out criminal activity.

In recent months we’ve seen a number of appeals to warn us about various scams, affecting our phones, mobiles, emails and other things.

DCI Phil Breban admits the threats we now face online means officers at Guernsey Police and further afield have had to adapt the way they work:

“The modern age of technology unfortunately opens doors for criminal activity, which involves a whole new avenue of investigation, demands and challenges for us.”

He believes the changing modern world has added to their workloads:

“We’ve got a high tech crime unit now, which helps us to investigate these kind of online matters. That means we’re constantly busy carrying out our enquiries.”

