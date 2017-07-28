Three Asian Hornets Found In Guernsey

We’re being asked to be on the lookout for Asian Hornets after three were found in Guernsey. It was hoped that the insect would never make it to our shores; however, the three dead female workers were discovered in Torteval on Wednesday.

Earlier this year a nest was found in Alderney and a number of dead ones were also found in Sark. We’re told that the hornets most likely flew over from France, where the East coast is currently suffering from a huge influx of the creatures.

Not only can they offer up quite an intense sting, they are devastating to bee populations. Within hours a group of them can destroy an entire hive and beekeepers are now on high alert here.

The States Environment Department and local beekeepers have joined forces to try and locate the nest here; however, the President of the Association, Chris Tomlins, says it’s now too late to eradicate the species entirely:

‘I don’t think we will ever be able to stop it, we will have to live with it. Simply because the nest out in Torteval will be found, but there are probably more in the island now developing.’

States description of Asian Hornet: Asian Hornet has a distinctive velvety black/brown thorax. The abdomen is also black/brown with the abdominal segments bordered with a fine yellow band, only the fourth abdominal segment is almost entirely a yellow-orange. The legs are black/brown with yellow ends and the head is black with an orange-yellow face.

Please contact the States Environment Department if you think you have seen one.