Three Cars In St Martins Crash

Three cars have been involved in a crash overnight, as one vehicle tried to avoid an animal in the road.

Guernsey Police were called to the scene on Route des Cornus in St Martins, just after midnight.

The area affected was reported to be near the Carlton Hotel.

Police officers spent around an hour talking to the drivers in the cars, as well helping to clear the route.

Despite there being three cars in the crash, it’s been confirmed no one involved in the incident was injured.

The road reopened fully to traffic just after 1.15am.