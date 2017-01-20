Time Running Out To Vote For Sports Personality

There’s less than a week left to vote for the Channel Island’s Sports Personality of the Year.

The finalists are; Athelete Cameron Chalmers, Sark’s Equestrian Star Carl Hester, Jersey Tennis player Scott Clayton, and Jersey Rugby player Alex Rae.

Lines will close on the day the results are announced – the 26th January.

You can vote for your choice by calling the following numbers.

Cameron Chalmers – 08456065501

Scott Clayton – 08456065502

Carl Hester – 08456065503

Alex Rae – 08456065504

The results will be announced in Jersey on Thursday 26th January.