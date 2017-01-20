Time Running Out To Vote For Sports Personality
20th January 2017
There’s less than a week left to vote for the Channel Island’s Sports Personality of the Year.
The finalists are; Athelete Cameron Chalmers, Sark’s Equestrian Star Carl Hester, Jersey Tennis player Scott Clayton, and Jersey Rugby player Alex Rae.
Lines will close on the day the results are announced – the 26th January.
You can vote for your choice by calling the following numbers.
Cameron Chalmers – 08456065501
Scott Clayton – 08456065502
Carl Hester – 08456065503
Alex Rae – 08456065504
The results will be announced in Jersey on Thursday 26th January.