Toilets Fire Investigation Continues

A £1000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers, as the investigation into the fire at Portelet toilets continues.

Three men have been arrested so far – two have been bailed pending further enquiries and one released without further charge.

The fire took place during the festive period, sometime between Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th December.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the toilets, with the men’s side still closed.

Officers are now asking for more information on what happened. If you can help with their enquiries please call 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.