Top French Diplomat In Guernsey

The Bailiwick’s ties with France will become ever more important after Brexit. That is according to the French Consul General in London who was speaking during a recent trip to Guernsey.

Sylvaine Carta-Le Vert was in the island after being invited to act as the guest of honour at a dinner celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of Le Cercle Francais in Guernsey.

The senior diplomat spoke with members of Le Cercle Francais, including the Patron, the Bailiff of Guernsey, Sir Richard Collas.

She told them our links are very important. Madame Carta-Le Vert says the current political climate shows just how vital Britain’s links with France are.