Transfer Strategy Deadline & Amendments

We’re being told that Mont Cuet will be overflowing if Guernsey doesn’t have a new waste transfer facility built by next summer. The States will debate the plans – which will include shipping the bulk of our waste to Sweden via England – today.

The States will be asked for another £3million to pay for th e proposals. There will be some opposition to this request – with attempts expected to scrap kerbside recycling collections, and calls to look again for an on island waste solution.

Project Leader Richard Evans says they are quickly running out of time though so we need to do something quickly.

‘We can manage up to about six months. We’d be bailing up the waste and storing it after that. That would take into account any delays there might be in actually building a facility at Longue Hougue’.

Lead politician for the project, Deputy Charles Parkinson, says the waste strategy has been debated regularly over the last few years so everyone should have been expecting the new increased waste charges which we’ll have to pay if the strategy does come into force next year.

‘This should not come as a surprise to anyone and we estimate that the average cost of the new system will be £7 per household per week. I think we need to take ownership of the problem, it’s us who make the waste’.