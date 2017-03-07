Transport Key To Today’s Scrutiny Hearing

The Committee for Economic Development will be quizzed about island transport today.

Another public hearing is being run by the Scrutiny Management Committee, who have previously questioned a number of Committees including Education, Sport and Culture.

The Panel will comprise Deputy Chris Green (Chair), Deputy Peter Roffey and Non-States Members Advocate Peter Harwood and Mrs Gill Morris.

The public are welcome to attend the hearing, which begins at 10am in the Harry Bound room at Les Cotils. However anyone watching is not allowed to ask questions or make any comment during the hearing, due to official States rules.

The President of the Scrutiny Management Committee, Deputy Chris Green, said:

“This next public hearing with the Committee for Economic Development will examine the important topic of transport connectivity and probe potential developments in this area. Members are also keen to question the President of the Committee for Economic Development regarding the future economic strategy for the Island.”

