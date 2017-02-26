Trees Planted To Restore Woodland

A tree planting initiative continues today in Alderney.

The annual Arbor Day started yesterday, where people spend the afternoon planting trees in the island.

Imogen Rutter – who works for the Alderney Wildlife Trust – she says the day kicks off with a walk:

”We are having a walk around the whole community Woodland site to get to know the species and what the management plan is for the site.”

The first session is at 10am followed by another at 2pm at the golf course car park.

There is a bird box making event today at 2.15pm at the woodland bunker aswell.