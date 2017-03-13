Tribute To Former Deputy Bailiff Today

Guernsey’s Full Court will sit this morning. It will pay tribute to the former Deputy Bailiff, Chris Day, who died recently. It’ll take place at 9.30am.

The current Deputy Bailiff will lead those tributes – less than a week after the Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, also honoured Mr Day, during last week’s States meeting.

‘Andrew Christopher King Day, to give him his full name, was a very private and modest man, who didn’t like fuss or ceremony, and furthermore, wasn’t someone who ever wasted words.’

‘He was a great character, an all-round good guy with a phenomenal intellect, a great sense of humour and a deep seated sense of fairness, justice and a believer in equality for all. Plus, he was of course a loving husband, father and a true family man.’