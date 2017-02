Tributes Flow For Former Police Chief Officer

A former Guernsey Police Chief Officer has died.

Alfred Wallen M.B.E passed away recently at the age of 92 and his funeral was held in England yesterday.

Guernsey Police have said he was a ‘very popular Chief Officer’ between 1982 and 1984.

He had previously flown as an RAF lieutenant <r a f left-tennant> and also served with Devon & Cornwall police before moving to Guernsey.

Guernsey Police released this statement: