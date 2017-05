Trislander Charity Flights Today

Aurigny’s last Trislander should be operating a series of charity flights today.

The Guernsey flights had to be postponed last weekend for a variety of reasons, so instead they’re planned for today at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00 and 13:00.

Passengers have had to pay for the flights with all of the money raised going to the Channel Islands Air Search.

G-Bevt will do the flights before retiring to an Aviation Museum in the UK.