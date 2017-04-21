Trophy In Memory Of Eddie Saints

A new trophy will be included in this year’s Sure Customer Service Awards.

The Eddie Saints Memorial Trophy will be given to someone who has shown exemplary entrepreneurial spirit.

The award is in memory of the late Eddie Saints, who was the CEO of Sure.

Sure Customer Experience Director, Charlotte Dunsterville, said:

“Eddie was an inspirational leader in our business and we wanted to honour him at the 2017 Customer Service Awards as he was so supportive of the awards and really enjoyed attending last year’s event to present the best business award.

The addition of the entrepreneurial spirit award in his memory is a great tribute as Eddie was passionate about entrepreneurialism and developing ideas to improve and grow our business. Rewarding those who are innovative and really go the extra mile with a can-do attitude to offer a great customer experience, which is vital for business success, is very appropriate.”

The nomination period opens on Monday 24th April and lasts until Friday 9th June.

You can get involved online or by picking up a nomination form from dozens of stores across the island.