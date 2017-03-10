TRP Rise ‘Shocks’ Homeowners

Some homeowners in Guernsey have been confused by their TRP bills this week.

Island FM has received some complaints from listeners saying their bills for Tax on Real Property have gone up. A Facebook forum page also attracted several comments from people saying they were shocked by how much it has increased.

Increases to Tax on Real Property was agreed by the States of Guernsey in April 2015. The then government agreed to increase TRP by no more than 7.5% each year, in real terms, as part of the annual Budget Report.

When the 2017 Budget was debated last October, it was agreed to put TRP up by 10.5% which is the previous agreed rise plus inflation – which should make an extra £600,000 for the States this year.

A spokesman for the States of Guernsey told Island FM:

‘In April 2015, the States resolved to direct that, as part of the annual Budget Report, the rate of domestic Tax on Real Property should be increased by no more than 7.5% per annum in real‐terms (when inflation is not included) between 2016 and 2025.

As part of the 2017 Budget, the States agreed that domestic and land tariffs should be increased by 10.5% (being the inflation projection of 3% plus 7.5% as per the April 2015 States resolution). It is estimated that the increase in domestic TRP this will raise approximately an additional £600,000 this year.’