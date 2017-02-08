Trump Protest Organised In Guernsey

Protestors in Guernsey will be joining others across the world in voicing their concerns against Donald Trump.

The event at the Sunken Gardens in St Peter Port is scheduled to take place on Monday 20th February.

The action follows a lot of opposition to the President’s views on various issues including immigration, climate change and civil liberties.

Those who are organising the protest say it is also aiming to celebrate ‘togetherness’ though, on UN World Day of Social Justice.

Organiser and former Guernsey politician, Peter Sherbourne, says the recently elected US President has hit a nerve worldwide:

“I think Donald Trump needs to recognise his path of values flies in the face of the views that many of us hold. This event has been organised as Guernsey very rarely has the chance for members of the population to make a statement about how they feel on international affairs. This is intended to be a celebration of difference and togetherness.”

News of the event comes as the White House has been making its case for Mr Trump’s administration’s travel ban to be reinstated.

For more information head to the Facebook event page.

Will you be going? Do you think the protest should be going ahead? Have your say on our Facebook page.