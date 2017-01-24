Turtle Video Goes Viral

The story of Olivia, the turtle rescued by the GSPCA, has gone viral.

The tale of how she was rescued at Vazon, rehabilitated and released in Gran Canaria was shared on The Dodo Impact Facebook page over the weekend.

In just six hours, four hundred thousand people saw the loggerhead turtle’s story and learned about the work of the local charity.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said:

“It was an amazing journey to find Olivia on a winters beach nearly a year ago on the West Coast of Guernsey, to care for her for months, to get her to the Canary Islands and then to see the pictures and videos of her release last September.

There were so many amazing caring and wonderful people and businesses, groups and airlines to thank that helped with Olivia from feeding her to getting her to Gran Canaria and to see it in this short video really warms the heart.”

The work never stops for us here at the GSPCA from the two seal pups in our care to the other 350 animals which include over 80 hedgehogs, dozens of birds, fish, dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, reptiles and so many more.”