Two Arrested Following Office Raid

A man and a woman have been arrested and bailed following a raid in St Peter Port.

Guernsey Law Enforcement Officers executed a search warrant yesterday lunchtime. Their search is reported to have focused on the offices of the GcMaf firm Immuno Biotech.

A spokesperson’s confirmed the operation took place, as part of an ongoing investigation led by Guernsey’s Economic Crime Division.

The man and the woman were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences. It’s reported the woman was detained at the business premises in question – and the man at another address.

Both have been released pending further enquiries – and Guernsey Law Enforcement says it’s unable to give any more details at this time.