Two Dead In Coast Road Crash

Two people have died in a car accident on the Perelle coast road.

A 27 year old man and a 25 year old woman were killed when the car they were in crashed at around 11pm on Friday. They died at the scene.

Their identities are not being released until all family members have been told.

No other vehicle was involved. Guernsey Police are investigating.

Rue du Catioroc was closed for a time, and collision investigators are continuing their enquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Post mortem exams will be carried out on Sunday and an inquest will be held in due course.

Guernsey Police expect to release a further statement later today.