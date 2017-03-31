Two People Found Guilty Of Benefit Fraud

Two people have been spared jail time after being found guilty of benefit fraud. The man and woman involved dishonestly gained £16,500 of states benefits.

Between 2006 and 2013, 50 year old Dorrell Topley and 40 year old Samantha Topley failed to tell the former Housing Department that one of them was working. This was while they were claiming benefits at the same time.

Topley had begun work at the Channel Islands Co-Op – a fact she had a legal obligation to disclose to Housing.

The Judge in Guernsey’s Magistrates Court told the pair that they were lucky to avoid prison, in what he called ‘an exceptional case’.

They have been made to repay the money they took and sentenced to 118 hours of community service each. This order was a direct alternative to nine months in prison.