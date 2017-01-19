Two Politicians Defend Waste Strategy Cost

Two politicians have stepped in to defend the cost of Guernsey’s waste strategy. Earlier this week we learned that it would be nearly £3million more than the original estimation.

The bulk of the preparation and work on the strategy was done by the former Public Services Department, which underestimated how much it would actually cost to build an on island transfer facility combined with shipping our waste off island.

Two of our Deputies who now have to help deliver the strategy have been having their say. Deputy Barry Brehaut says, even though waste collection charges will rise, each member of the public can reduce their costs.

‘The public have an element of control over what they spend. It’s the origin of waste and what you decided is waste. Under a pay to throw scheme you have a great deal of control of what you will end up paying’.

Deputy Charles Parkinson says the changes and charges have been debated regularly over the last few years and shouldn’t come as a surprise.

‘This should not come as a surprise to anyone, we estimate the average cost of the new system will be £7 per household per week. We need to take control of the problem, it’s us who create the waste’.

They both share the sentiment that the predicted cost of just over £29million should have never been released in the first place and it always going to be expensive.

Deputy Parkinson says the island now has to adopt the strategy or we’ll run out of room at Mont Cuet pretty quickly.