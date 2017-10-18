Could Two Primary Schools Be Merged?

The merger of La Houguette and Forest primary schools has been suggested in the States of Guernsey.

During today’s States meeting, the President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture was answering questions from Deputy Jennifer Merrett about primary school education. Some of her questions related to class sizes across the States run primary schools.

During those questions and the allowed supplementary questions, the States’ policy for two or three form entry primary schools was discussed. It was then confirmed that La Houguette and Forest both have smaller than average class sizes:

The States of Guernsey’s preferred maximum class size is 28.

Except for at La Mare de Carteret Primary and Amherst where classes are allowed to reach 30.

The average class size at La Houguette is currently 19.6 pupils compared to at St Martin’s where it is 26.5

At the two voluntary Catholic primary schools, there are an average of 23.1 pupils per class at St Mary and St Michael and 22.6 pupils per class at Notre Dame Du Rosaire.

All other primary schools have a combined average class size of 23.4 pupils.

Deputy Chris Green, who sat on the former Education Department between 2012 and 2016, asked Deputy Le Pelley if he was aware the States had resolved in 2013 that the Education board should report back to the States within three years with more information on the possible merger of La Houguette and Forest. Deputy Matt Fallaize then asked Deputy Le Pelley if he will do that:

‘Given that there are two schools very close to each other, both operating as single form entry schools, certainly in some years. And given the budget challenges facing his Committee. Does he not agree with me, that before the end of this term, his Committee should come to the States with proposals to merge La Houguette and Forest Primary?’

Deputy Le Pelley replied saying he is aware of that States’ resolution and that his Committee will report back to the States before the election in 2020 on proposals to merge the two schools. He said that doesn’t mean it will happen though:

‘I agree that we should come back to the States and explain to the States why we are or we are not going to be doing that. I am not going to give any guarantee that we are going to do either of the two things that he suggested, or the one that he suggested or the one that I suggested’

‘We are going to be continuing to monitor exactly what happens at La Houguette and the Forest schools. We are aware of the 2013 request that we look at, I think the suggestion at that time was, that every school has a two form entry. We are going to be reviewing that.’

During the same round of questioning, Deputy Le Pelley was also asked about the admissions process for the two voluntary Catholic primary schools in Guernsey.

St Mary and St Michael and Notre Dame Du Rosaire Catholic primary schools are both part funded by the Church and by the States of Guernsey. While the Diocese of Portsmouth owns the buildings the two schools occupy and is responsible for all maintenance costs, the States of Guernsey is responsible for paying the teachers. Deputy Le Pelley said he will review the admissions process for the two schools and provide the information to all States members.