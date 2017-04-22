UK Driving Test Changes Closely Monitored

The States of Guernsey will be monitoring changes being made the UK’s driving tests. In a statement we were told not to expect any changes in the immediate future.

As part of big changes to the practical driving test in the UK, learners will have to be able to use a sat nav safely and will no longer have to reverse around a corner. Guernsey will retain this last part of the test for the time being.

In a statement from Traffic and Highway services, we were told that changes in the UK are continually monitored to make sure Guernsey licenses remain relevant on UK roads. The most recent changes to our test took place in 2013. This included emergency stops becoming rarer and the test-taker being asked to follow a short number of directional instructions.

Keeping the tests similar is important for all existing reciprocal arrangements. This mainly applies to our ability to swap our licenses for UK licenses – and some Overseas licenses – without having to take an additional test.

The new changes to UK tests will take effect from December this year.