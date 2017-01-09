UK Firm Accused Of Working Out Of Car Park

Guernsey Police have been called out after a UK firm was accused of working out of a coastal car park.

Vans were seen at Grandes Rocques yesterday afternoon with building materials spread around them.

The situation angered some people who say visiting firms are taking business away from locals.

It’s not yet clear what was happening at Grandes Rocques but when photos were shared on social media, Deputy Neil Inder went to see for himself.

He reported the matter to Guernsey Police who are believed to have dealt with the situation under ‘littering offences’.