UK Politician Talks Brexit In Guernsey

The UK politician with responsibility for representing our interests in Brexit remains in confident spirits.

Robin Walker MP, who’s the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, has been in Guernsey as part of a Summer trip, which has also taken in Jersey and the Isle of Man:

“As we continue our negotiations with the European Union we are working closely with Guernsey to make sure we understand the Bailiwick’s priorities.

I am hoping that by visiting Guernsey today, as part of a wider tour encompassing Jersey and the Isle of Man, we will increase our collective understanding of the opportunities and challenges our EU exit poses.

I look forward to continuing our engagement on this incredibly important issue over the months and years ahead.”

Mr Walker’s visit has also included discussions with various local industries and States officials.

One of those involved has been the Policy and Resources President, Deputy Gavin St Pier, who’s pleased with the progress being made:

“It has been a pleasure to host Robin during his first official visit to the Bailiwick. We value the effort that Robin makes to ensure we are engaged in the UK’s negotiations.

This visit has enabled key stakeholders within both government and industry to discuss with Robin the priority areas of opportunity, as well as concern, that the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU could present.

The visit of Robin is timely, as the UK’s negotiations with the EU are now underway.

We are looking forward to continuing to work with the UK in the coming months and years to deliver the best possible outcomes for Guernsey.”