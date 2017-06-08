UK Polling Stations Are Now Open

Polling stations across the UK have just opened for millions of people who’ll vote in the general election. Voters can have a say until 10pm tonight and all 650 constituencies are up for grabs.

It’s just over seven weeks since the election was called, a period which has seen two terror attacks in the country. Security has been increased at polling stations as a result.

Meanwhile, we’ve been told that Guernsey will remain strong regardless of the result by the Island’s External Relations Minister.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq has been speaking to our reporter Jonny Freeman: