Unemployment Down In Guernsey, Again

The number of people out of work in Guernsey has dropped again.

276 were registered unemployed at the end of September which is down 91 in a year.

Seven people are out of work in Alderney which is the same as last quarter and this time last year.

The latest quarterly figures, released by the Committee for Employment & Social Security, show the number of people claiming jobseekers allowance in Guernsey, reduced by 45 during the third quarter of this year.

Year-on-year figures highlight a reduction in unemployment of 91 since the end of September last year, with 367 registered at that time.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security, said:

‘There is a particularly buoyant market at the moment with jobs available across all sectors, resulting in a drop in the number of jobseekers without work. There are a number of new ventures opening up in Guernsey and expansion among existing organisations, which is positive both from an employment perspective but also in terms of the wider economy.

Staff in our Job Centre continue to work incredibly hard to support both jobseekers and employers. Collaboration with several retail operators generated positive results during the last three months, with an increase in the number of jobseekers employed, with a particular focus on part time and flexi time roles.’

The new quarterly unemployment report also highlighted a number of statistics for the average number of people unemployed throughout the quarter.

This includes the number of people currently on training schemes and how many job adverts are placed on the States website and display boards: