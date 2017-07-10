Unemployment Falls Again

The number of people out of work in Guernsey has fallen month on month and year on year.

There were 321 people registered unemployed at the end of June – down 16 from May and down 60 from a year ago.

Another 262 people were also registered as unemployed, but did some casual or part time work last month. That figure also includes people who work full time, but receive supplementary benefit to top up their earnings.

Six people were registered as unemployed in Alderney last month.

You can look at the figures in detail below: