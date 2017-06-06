Unemployment Figures Have Fallen

Fewer people are now unemployed in Guernsey, as the figures fall month on month and year on year. The most recent States statistics have now been released.

It shows that 337 people were unemployed at the end of May this year. This is a drop of 37 from the figure in April. The same figure in May last year was 398.

Additionally, 256 people were registered as unemployed, however they had some work during the last week of the month. The figure covers part-time and casual workers as well.

We’ve been told that 39 people are on training schemes whilst not working and 8 people in Alderney are currently out of work.