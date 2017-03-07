Unemployment Figures Published

Unemployment in Guernsey is up from a month ago – but down from this time last year.

The island’s latest figures have been published by the States of Guernsey.

They show that there were 386 people unemployed in Guernsey at the end of February 2017.

That’s up fifteen on January’s stats, but is also down thirty-six from February 2016.

A further 256 people were registered as unemployed but had some work during the last week of the month.

This number includes people in part-time or casual employment as well as some people who are fully employed but who are eligible for supplementary benefit on top of their low earnings.

There were also 51 people registered as on training schemes.

In Alderney, 10 people are currently out of work.