Unemployment Figures Published

Unemployment in Guernsey has gone up by just one from last month.

371 people are currently classed as out of work in the island. That figure is down by 69 from January 2016, when numbers reached a high of 440.

A further 246 people were registered as unemployed but had some work during the last week of the month.

This number includes people in part-time or casual employment, as well as some people who are fully employed but who are eligible for supplementary benefit on top of their low earnings.

There were also 44 people on training schemes. Eight people in Alderney are currently registered as unemployed.