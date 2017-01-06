Unemployment In Guernsey Has Fallen

According to recently released States figures, unemployment in Guernsey has fallen. There’s been a drop in both monthly and yearly numbers.

370 people were left unemployed at the end of December last year, this is down three from November. Back in December 2015, this figure was 402.

A further 238 of us were registered as unemployed at some point but had found work by the end of December.

In Alderney, four people are currently classed as out of work.