Unemployment Numbers Fall

The latest figures show unemployment in Guernsey has fallen.

There’s good news in both the monthly and yearly numbers – as Richard Harding reports:

There were 380 people unemployed in Guernsey at the end of March.

That number is down by six people compared to February’s statistics.

However the figure has also fallen by 54 people in contrast to the level recorded at the same point in 2016.

A further 258 people were registered as unemployed but had some work during the last week of the month – and 48 were on training schemes.

In Alderney, eight people are currently out of work. You can view the full figures below: