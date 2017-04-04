Unite Leader ‘Fighting For CI Workers’ Rights’

A prominent leader of a national trade union has been fighting for the rights of workers here.

Len McCluskey visited the island yesterday to stand up for public sector employees’ pension concerns.

Unite the Union’s current General Secretary, who’s standing for re-election, says people deserve more respect than they currently receive:

“The truth is of course is what we fight for is what our members want. It is very much a question of developing a culture where people are treated with respect – that’s the most important thing I find anywhere I go.”

Mr McCluskey believes staff here are often treated like second class citizens when it comes to their rights:

“Workers in the islands simply don’t get the same type of protection that others get in the UK and Europe – that seems to me to be very wrong.”

The head of Unite the Union also made a trip to Jersey for talks, as part of his visit.