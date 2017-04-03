Unite Leader In Guernsey

The leader of a prominent national trade union is due to visit Guernsey today.

Len McCluskey is using his trip to fight for ‘proper employment rights’ for Unite workers across the Channel Islands.

He’s said to be particularly concerned about States employees’ pensions in Guernsey.

The organisation’s current General Secretary, who’s seeking re-election, will be hearing the concerns of members in the island at a special meeting.

Ahead of today’s visit, Mr McCluskey released the following statement:

“Unite is the only union to take on the States of Guernsey to protect thousands of workers’ pensions and while I’m not opposed to sitting down with the employer to explore options, the fact is that our members, who have been planning for their retirement, feel cheated. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and Unite will continue to fight for them, both legally and with industrial action if necessary.

Under my leadership Unite has been at the forefront of the drive to secure equal rights for our members in the Channel Islands to those in the UK. It is fundamentally wrong that they are treated as second class citizens compared to British and EU workers.

The lack of TUPE protection, for example, exposes the terms and conditions of our members when their jobs are transferred to a new owner. I will not stop campaigning to improve both employment and equalities rights for workers in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney until they have the same protections that exist for our members elsewhere.”