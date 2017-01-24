Unsung Hero Voting Remains Open

24th January 2017

SpecsaversThere is still a week left to vote for this year’s Specsavers Unsung Hero.

There are six people who are nominated for the award – which will be presented to the winner at next month’s Awards for Achievement:

  • Roger Redall – Rocquaine Regatta Organiser
  • Geoff George – Animal Collection Officer at the GSPCA
  • Gerry Le Roy – Set up the Cardiac Action Group
  • Liz Timms – Volunteer at Guernsey Citizens Advice
  • Ray Peacegood – Works for the charity Active
  • Maureen White & Sandra Hardill – Charitable manicures at Russels Day Centre

You can vote online here or by getting a form from Specsavers.

The winner will be announced at next month’s Awards for Achievement, along with the Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year.

The winner is selected by a panel of judges, including Island FM’s Station Director.

