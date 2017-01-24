Unsung Hero Voting Remains Open

There is still a week left to vote for this year’s Specsavers Unsung Hero.

There are six people who are nominated for the award – which will be presented to the winner at next month’s Awards for Achievement:

Roger Redall – Rocquaine Regatta Organiser

– Rocquaine Regatta Organiser Geoff George – Animal Collection Officer at the GSPCA

– Animal Collection Officer at the GSPCA Gerry Le Roy – Set up the Cardiac Action Group

– Set up the Cardiac Action Group Liz Timms – Volunteer at Guernsey Citizens Advice

– Volunteer at Guernsey Citizens Advice Ray Peacegood – Works for the charity Active

– Works for the charity Active Maureen White & Sandra Hardill – Charitable manicures at Russels Day Centre

You can vote online here or by getting a form from Specsavers.

The winner will be announced at next month’s Awards for Achievement, along with the Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year.

The winner is selected by a panel of judges, including Island FM’s Station Director.