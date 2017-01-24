Unsung Hero Voting Remains Open
24th January 2017
There is still a week left to vote for this year’s Specsavers Unsung Hero.
There are six people who are nominated for the award – which will be presented to the winner at next month’s Awards for Achievement:
- Roger Redall – Rocquaine Regatta Organiser
- Geoff George – Animal Collection Officer at the GSPCA
- Gerry Le Roy – Set up the Cardiac Action Group
- Liz Timms – Volunteer at Guernsey Citizens Advice
- Ray Peacegood – Works for the charity Active
- Maureen White & Sandra Hardill – Charitable manicures at Russels Day Centre
You can vote online here or by getting a form from Specsavers.
The winner will be announced at next month’s Awards for Achievement, along with the Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year.
The winner is selected by a panel of judges, including Island FM’s Station Director.