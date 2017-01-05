Unsung Hero Of The Year Voting Open

The Specsaver’s Unsung Hero of the Year has been whittled down to eight and the public is now being asked to vote.

Nineteen original nominations were put forward and it was a tough job picking out the finalists. The panel of judges was made up of Dame Mary Perkins, Lady Corder, Malcolm Woodhams from the AGC and Fionnuala Carvill from the Guernsey Community Foundation.

Dame Mary said:

‘It’s never easy to choose a shortlist as often all the nominees are very worthy’.

The winner will receive a trophy and a £3,000 travel voucher at the Awards for Achievement on the 9th February.

Nominees:

Roger Redall – Rocquaine Regatta Organiser

Geoff George – Animal Collection Officer at the GSPCA

Gerry Le Roy – Set up the Cardiac Action Group

Liz Timms – Volunteer at Guernsey Citizens Advice

Ray Peacegood – Works for the charity Active

Maureen White & Sandra Hardill – Charitable manicures at Russels Day Centre

You can vote online at www.awards.gg or alternatively you can pick up a voting form. Voting forms can be picked up at the Specsavers office at La Villiaze – you can call 233779 for more information.

Nominations close on Tuesday 31st January.